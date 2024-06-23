Fights break out during dueling protests in Pico-Robertson

Scattered bouts of violence and fist fights broke out during dueling protests over the fighting in the Middle East in Pico Robertson on Sunday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were first sent to the 9000 block of Pico Boulevard after learning of the ongoing incident, according to officers.

It reportedly began when pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside of the Abas Torah synagogue, where they were promptly met by pro-Israel demonstrators.

Both sides could be seen carrying flags and signs supporting their individual causes.

SkyCal flew overhead as the protests escalated into violence at times, with people throwing kicks and punches as the large group of people moved through the streets in the area.

Other video from the scene showed people using the poles of their handles as weapons.

A large amount of LAPD officers could be seen as they worked to break up the gathering.

There have not yet been reports of arrests or injuries.