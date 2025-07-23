Watch CBS News
LA City Attorney's Office targets alleged illegal nightclub in downtown

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office announced its plan to target an alleged illegal downtown nightclub where a deadly shooting happened two years ago.

The city said the property at 217 East Washington Boulevard has been operating as an illegal, after-hours nightclub since December 2017. Before turning into a nightclub, the City Attorney's office said the property was an illegal marijuana dispensary and illegal gambling operation. 

Despite repeated warnings, the owners and operators have continued to host parties, concerts, and even sell nitrous-oxide-filled balloons, according to the City Attorney's Office. 

"The Defendants have repeatedly and brazenly violated laws and jeopardized the well-being of our community. Ensuring public safety of our residents is a top priority, and with this suit, we are holding the property owners accountable and putting a stop to illegal activities that have continually disrupted this neighborhood," City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto said.

In addition to the disruptive parties and music, the City Attorney's Office said the property has been the site of violence for many years, most notably a deadly shooting in June 2023. 

Investigators said one person died and another was wounded in the shooting. The Los Angeles Police Department recovered a fully loaded ghost gun at the scene, according to the City Attorney's Office. 

