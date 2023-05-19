Watch CBS News
La Cañada Flintridge deputies searching for pair of package thieves

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Sheriff's detectives in La Cañada Flintridge are asking for help finding a pair of package thieves that have stolen numerous packages from a single home. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the burglaries happened on the 5000 block of Princess Anne Road. Investigators said that the duo is driving a 2001-2004 silver Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup truck. It possibly has damage near the passenger-side door lock. 

package-theives.png
The duo's getaway car is 2001-2004 Nissan Frontier. LASD

Deputies said that the women switched license plates with another vehicle. 

The first suspect was described as a slim woman with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. 

The second suspect is a medium-built woman with long highlighted blonde hair and large fake eyelashes. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sports bra, red leggings, black jacket with red and black shoes 

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Detective Doan at (818) 236-4017.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 8:32 PM

