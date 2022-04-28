LA awarded $9.5 Million through Project Homekey for supportive housing

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles received $9.5 million from the state to purchase a 34-unit multi-family property and turn it into permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

The building at 10150 Hillhaven Ave. in Tujunga will include on-site case management, service coordination, education and employment services and transportation, according to the governor's office. Residents will have access to public transportation, a full-service grocery store, a health facility and a pharmacy within a half-mile.

The grants are part of Project Homekey, a state program to create permanent housing in apartment buildings and hotels for people who are homeless or at-risk of being homeless. The state so far has approved a total of 61 projects creating 3,400 housing units for people experiencing homelessness, according to the governor's office.

"Homekey funding announced this week will provide support to communities throughout California -- from our foothill and coastal areas, through the state's central valley and southern cities, these awards will make a huge difference in the lives of Californians in need of a hand up," Newsom said in a statement. "Nearly every week we are awarding tens of millions in funding to communities eager to partner with the state to put an end to the homelessness crisis."

The grant for Los Angeles is part of a total of $68.6 million in awards to six Project Homekey sites throughout California, aimed at creating 231 housing units.

"With another $68 million in funding announced today, we are nearing the $1 billion mark. This is incredible progress in a very short time, and with funded Homekey projects in every region of California," said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. "The state is continuing to work with care, speed and in partnership with local communities to mitigate homelessness and produce more dignified housing to meet this crucial need across our state."