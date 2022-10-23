L.A. Councilman Mike Bonin speaks on City Council controversy at conference

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin spoke about the racial comments fellow councilmembers made towards his son that has rocked the council since the comments were released to the public two weeks ago.

Speaking at a fireside chat at the NAACP California Hawaii State Conference in Westchester, Bonin opened up about the comments former City Council President Nury Martinez made about his adopted son.

"I knew it was a lot bigger than my son. It was dripping with ugly, deliberate, anti-black racism," Bonin said.

The secretly recorded conversation was about redistricting - and council members discussed how to carve up historically African American districts.

Since the secret recording was released to the public, Martinez resigned from her seat as president and her seat on the council. Additionally, LA Labor Federation President Ron Herrera resigned from his position after it was disclosed that he was apart of thje conversation with Martine and Councilmember Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León.

Cedillo, whose term is up in December, has not said what he will do and this week de León vowed to stay on and not resign.

"He has sort of apologized to me. I have not heard him him apologize to the African American Community. ... And he won't," Bonin said.