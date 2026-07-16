Kris Jenner announces death of mom Mary Jo 'MJ' at 91

Kris Jenner announced the death of her mom, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, in a post on social media on Thursday morning. She was 91.

In a post on Instagram, Jenner wrote: "Today we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ." She described her mom as the heart of their family and as someone who taught them how to love unconditionally.

"Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched," Jenner wrote.

Jenner continued by saying how much her mom had impacted their lives and the lessons she learned from her through the years.

"There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it's because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud," the post said.

Jenner's mom made regular appearances on the family's reality TV show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "The Kardashians."

"I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything," Jenner said.