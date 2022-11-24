Koretz motion seeks ban on sale of new gas cars by 2030

Outgoing Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz has introduced a motion seeking to ban the sale of new gas cars in L.A. by 2030.

Koretz introduced a motion Tuesday seeking to phase out the sale of new gasoline, diesel and natural-gas vehicles in L.A., starting with all those cars that cost more than $28,000 by 2028; gas cars costing more than $22,000 by 2029; and all such cars by 2030.

The proposal is part of a package of climate-related motions he filed, which also includes seeking greenhouse gas emission fees for private jets landing at Los Angeles airports.

Koretz is in his final weeks serving on the city council.