Woman dead after Koreatown crash; DUI suspect arrested after hospitalization

A woman was killed in a two-car crash in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles early Friday morning.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Eighth Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation. Police said at least two cars were involved, but some parked vehicles were also struck after the initial collision.

One of the drivers, only identified as a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The second driver was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the collision. Their condition was not immediately known, but police later said that they were arrested for DUI and booked after they were released from the hospital.

LAPD investigators said that they are not investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. Police said that witnesses told them the alleged DUI driver was seen speeding in the area before the crash, which also damaged a utility box and power pole.

Video from the scene showed a small crowd gathered near the crash site, and it also appeared to have sheared a fire hydrant in the area. Water was seen gushing dozens of feet into the air before police could begin investigating the incident.