Knitted emotional support chickens bring national attention to an L.A. small business

Knitted emotional-support chickens have brought a small Los Angeles business national accolades, with a hefty cash prize on the table.

The Knitting Tree, L.A., has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for its 2026 "Top 100 Small to Midsize Businesses in America" awards.

Annette Corsino opened The Knitting Tree L.A. in Inglewood more than a decade ago. She came up with quirky, colorful, and stress-relieving chicken knitting, and when asked what to do with an emotional support chicken, she said, "You hug it, duh."

Her shop brings together a community of local knitters, while the chicken pattern has gone global.

Patterns have been translated into five languages, and completed chickens get celebrity-inspired names. There's "Tailfeather Swift," "BritHenny Spears," and "Chickolas Cage," to name a few.

Knitted emotional support chickens cbs la

The Knitting Tree L.A. has been recognized for its widespread popularity, making it as an U.S. Chamber of Commerce honoree in Global Stars.



"This category celebrates businesses that have made remarkable strides in expanding their reach across international borders and increasing their global footprint over the last year," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote.



Shop owners said they have a 1-in-10 shot of winning the category, with the grand prize winner collecting $25,000 and a lot of recognition. The Washington D.C awards banquet takes place on October 20.