Knife wielding man scares children in West Hills

This afternoon around 2 p.m. a man armed with a knife frightened shoppers and children along Pratt Avenue before he was tazed and detained by police.

The suspect, identified only as a man in his 20s, was captured on surveillance video yelling in a shopping plaza parking lot, scaring customers and when police arrived, he continued running down the street. He then started running after a group of children.

Police did catch up with the man, and are still trying to figure out why he was armed and what his motives were.

Frightened onlookers said it looked like he was trying to kill someone.