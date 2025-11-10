Kneepkens scores 20 points as No. 3 UCLA beats sixth-ranked Oklahoma 73-59

Gianna Kneepkens scored 20 points and No. 3 UCLA used a big third quarter to pull away from sixth-ranked Oklahoma for a 73-59 victory Monday night.

Bruins star Lauren Betts had nine points on 4-for-11 shooting, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots while committing seven of her team's 16 turnovers. The Bruins (3-0) dominated on the boards, 59-43 in a game played at Golden1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.

Oklahoma got a scare with 9:16 remaining when senior center and leading scorer Raegan Beers went down awkwardly fighting for a rebound with Betts and grabbed at her right knee. She returned shortly thereafter and wound up with seven points and 14 rebounds.

Zya Vann had 13 points and six rebounds for Oklahoma (1-1) while Payton Verhulst finished with 16. She knocked down a lone 3-pointer to end the third quarter and pull her team within 59-48 going into the fourth.

Angela Dugalic came off the bench to contribute 16 points and 15 rebounds for UCLA, which shot just 8 for 22 from deep but created opportunities with hustle and effort plays such as crashing the offensive glass.

These teams faced off in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament with UCLA winning 82-73 to reach the Sweet 16. The Bruins have now won the last three meetings.

Oklahoma had a week between its 84-67 season-opening win against Belmont on Nov. 3, marking the longest break between the first and second games to start a full season — excluding the COVID-19 year — since 2002-03.

Oklahoma hasn't beaten a top-five nonconference opponent since topping No. 3 Duke in the 2001 national semifinal.

Up next

UCLA faces North Carolina in the WBCA Challenge at Las Vegas on Thursday, while the Sooners return home to Norman to host Kansas City on Wednesday then North Alabama on Friday in what will be a four-game, six-day stretch.