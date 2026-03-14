Anze Kopitar sets Kings' franchise points record with 2 goals against Devils

Anze Kopitar moved past Marcel Dionne and into the top spot on the Los Angeles Kings career points list with two goals in a 6-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old Slovenian forward's second goal of the game and 450th of his career against Jake Allen with 6:18 to play tied the contest at 4-4 and gave him 1,308 career points, one more than Dionne. New Jersey's Jack Hughes scored four minutes later on the power-play to put the Devils ahead to stay.

"It would have felt a lot better if we finished it off and won the game,'' Kopitar said.

Kopitar was mobbed by his teammates after the record-setting goal.

"I think everyone on this team will remember the moment regardless where they were on the ice,'' said Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke, who assisted on the record-setting goal. "That was awesome. We are so happy for him."

Devils players also lined up at center ice to shake Kopitar's hand at the game's conclusion.

"I appreciate all the battles we've gone through with the guys — with Jersey or another team,'' Kopitar added. "It's been an honor."

Kopitar, who has played his entire 20-year career with the Kings, has 858 career assists, the most in team history. Dionne scored 550 goals with Los Angeles. Luc Robitaille leads the franchise with 557 career goals.

The Kings captain and a two-time Stanley Cup winner said he will retire after this season. Meanwhile, the Kings are in a tight battle to make the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Kopitar isn't focused on retirement quite yet.

"We're right in the thick of things right now so there's not a whole lot of time to think about that,'' Kopitar added. "It's been a good run."

Kopitar scored to tie Dionne's record at 4:14 of the second period. He had an earlier chance to set the record at the 14-minute mark of the second when his one-timer beat Allen but hit the crossbar.