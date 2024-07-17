Killer of LA rapper Slim 400 sentenced to 32 years for Inglewood shooting

A judge sentenced the killer of Los Angeles rapper Slim 400, whose legal name was Vincent Cohran, to 32 years in state prison for the 2021 shooting in Inglewood, prosecutors said Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Rapper Slim 400 performs onstage during the first annual YG & Friend's Nighttime Boogie Concert at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Scott Dudelson/ Getty Images

Michael Terry pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and admitted to gunning down the rapper on Dec. 8, 2021. He fatally shot Cohran as the two got into a struggle in the rapper's front yard, according to prosecutors.

Known for his extensive work with YG, Slim 400 had released seven studio albums before his sudden death. He was 33 years old.

Terry, 35, has a prior felony strike and also admitted to using a firearm, which carries a special sentencing enhancement.

The night of the deadly shooting, officers heard gunshots and found Cohran on the ground shot and wounded, Inglewood Police Department Lt. Neil Cochran said at the time. They arrived to the home near Manchester Boulevard and 7th Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Paramedics treated Cohran at the scene before he was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Tamra Lynn Bell, Terry's co-defendant in the case, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of accessory after the fact and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15, 2025.

Slim 400 was known for features on YG songs such as "Word Is Bond" and "Twist My Fingaz," according to Rap Genius. His last album, BompTTon, was released earlier in 2021, just months before he was fatally shot.

In 2019, he spoke to Nick Cannon about surviving another shooting, when he was shot nine times. He told Cannon he still had staples in his stomach from some of the wounds and had been shot in the ear, back, shoulder and jaw.

The rapper was hospitalized for 15 days and said he spoke to God during that time, telling him "I will do right."

"I ain't going to be in the streets no more," he said. "Just give me another chance to show you I can do better."

Cannon asked him about how his perception of life had changed.

"You were almost taken away from us," Cannon said. "What is the message now?"

"The message is, Slim, don't think you're superman," the rapper replied.

Since his death, several posts have been made to the rapper's Instagram page in his memory. The day before he was shot, Slim 400 made his last post — promoting the music video for "Caviar Gold" after it was posted to Youtube just three hours earlier.

On the rapper's most viewed music video, "Fake S#$&," featuring Lil Blood and J. Stalin, which has nearly a million views, several people posted comments honoring his memory in the aftermath of his death.

"Damn just heard the news. R I P Slim 400," one commenter wrote. "Hope he's in a good place on the other side . Another one gone too soon and underrated af."