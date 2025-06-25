Kikuchi strikes out season-high 12 as the Angels beat Red Sox 5-2 to complete sweep

Yusei Kikuchi struck out a season-high 12 in seven innings, Jo Adell and Travis d'Arnaud hit solo homers and RBI singles, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kikuchi (3-6) allowed up two hits, walked one and threw 31 pitches in a shaky first inning when the Red Sox took advantage of shortstop Scott Kingery's fielding error and scored two unearned runs on Trevor Story's two-out, single with the bases loaded.

The 34-year-old Japanese left-hander recovered and limited Boston to one hit with no walks over the next six innings. Kikuchi struck out the side in the second and fifth innings and retired the Red Sox in order in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.

Kikuchi induced 20 swinging strikes and threw 74 pitches over the final six innings. Ryan Zeferjahn worked a scoreless eighth and ninth for his second save as the Angels (40-40) reached .500 for the first time since May 23.

Adell and d'Arnaud homered off Red Sox starter Richard Fitts on consecutive pitches in the fourth for a 2-all tie. Adell's 433-foot shot was his 17th homer of the season and 10th in June.

Boston reliever Luis Guerrero (0-1) issued a leadoff walk to Nolan Schanuel and a one-out walk to Mike Trout in the fifth. The right-hander struck out Taylor Ward with a 97-mph fastball before allowing consecutive two-out RBI singles to Adell and d'Arnaud, giving the Angels a 4-2 lead.

The Angels pushed the lead to 5-2 in the sixth on singles by Luis Rengifo and Kingery. Trout followed with an RBI single with two outs off reliever Zack Kelly.

Key moment

Boston had a chance to extend its lead in the first, but Kikuchi got Ceddanne Rafaela to ground out to second with runners on second and third, ending the inning. Kikuchi then retired 18 of the next 19 batters he faced.

Key stat

The Angels have used five starting pitchers — Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, Tyler Anderson, Kyle Hendricks and Jack Kochaanowicz — through 80 games, matching a franchise record set in 1999 for most games to begin a season using no more than five starters.

Up next

Angels RHP Jose Soriano (5-5, 3.39 ERA) will oppose Washington RHP Jake Irvin (6-3, 4.18) in Anaheim on Friday. Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (3-2, 3.31) will start Friday's series opener against Toronto in Boston.