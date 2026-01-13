Kiefer Sutherland arrested over alleged altercation with LA rideshare driver

Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested early Monday morning after an altercation with a rideshare driver, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The department said officers arrested Sutherland near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue after he allegedly assaulted and threatened the driver.

Jail records showed that he was booked for criminal threats before bonding out at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers said the driver sustained injuries but did not require medical treatment.

The LAPD's Hollywood Division will handle the investigation into the incident.

Sutherland has starred in numerous TV shows and movies. He won two Emmy awards for his role as Jack Bauer in the show "24."