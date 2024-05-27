Kidnapping suspect allegedly held victim captive for 2 weeks before Southern California pursuit

A man suspected of kidnapping a female victim, forcing her into sexual acts and and holding her captive for two weeks was arrested after a pursuit that spanned three Southern California counties, authorities said Monday.

Lorenzo Haynes, 29, is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino County on suspicion of charges including human trafficking, rape by force or fear, kidnapping, false imprisonment, oral copulation by force, pimping, resisting or delaying an officer resulting in great bodily injury and traffic pursuit with injury, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

His bail has been set at $330,000.

The victim, whose age has not been released, called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night to report she was being held against her will and was hiding from Haynes at a location in the the 3600 block of Riverside Drive in the city of Chino, the department said. When deputies arrived, they found Haynes' vehicle and tried to pull him over but he fled and began leading officers on a pursuit.

During the chase, a deputy was injured when a sheriff's patrol vehicle got into a crash with two other motorists, sheriff's officials said. The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

Law enforcement officers in Riverside County later found Haynes and he led them on a chase that traveled into San Diego County.

In a news release, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that at some point Haynes' vehicle was "disabled" and he ended up fleeing on foot. Officers later found him, detained him and took him into custody.

Inmate records show he was booked into West Valley Detention Center about six hours after the victim's 911 call. He was arrested 80 miles away in Bonsall, a census-designated area of San Diego County that's just east of Oceanside.

Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visiting www.wetip.com.