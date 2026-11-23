Kevin Durant scored 32 points and Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson each had 20 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 116-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Houston led by six points with about three minutes remaining before Durant made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 109-97.

Brandon Ingram made a basket for Los Angeles, but an off-balance 3 by Durant seconds later put the Rockets up 112-99 with 1:30 remaining.

Ingram made his debut with the Clippers after sitting out since May following surgery for a heel injury and to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon.

The two-time All-Star joined the Clippers in September from Toronto as part of the trade for Kawhi Leonard. He missed the last two games of Toronto's first-round playoff series against Cleveland because of the injury.

He had 16 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.

Darius Garland had 26 points and eight assists to lead the Clippers, who lost their fourth straight. Rui Hachimura added 19 points.

The game was tied midway through the third quarter before the Rockets used a 9-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Tari Eason, to make it 74-65. Houston led by 10 entering the fourth.

Up next

Clippers: Visit Memphis on Wednesday night.

Rockets: Host Phoenix on Wednesday night.