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Kern County experiences 4.3 magnitude earthquake near Edwards Air Force Base

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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For the second time in as many days, an earthquake with a magnitude greater than 4.0 struck in Kern County on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake was reported at 9:40 a.m. about 11 miles southwest of Johannesburg in the Rand Mountains. It was located north of Edwards Air Force Base.

It was felt as far as Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties, according to the USGS.

No injuries or damages were immediatley reported.

Early Sunday morning, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was reported about one mile from Frazier Park, a small unincorporated community in the Tejon Pass.

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