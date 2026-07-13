Kern County experiences 4.3 magnitude earthquake near Edwards Air Force Base

For the second time in as many days, an earthquake with a magnitude greater than 4.0 struck in Kern County on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake was reported at 9:40 a.m. about 11 miles southwest of Johannesburg in the Rand Mountains. It was located north of Edwards Air Force Base.

It was felt as far as Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties, according to the USGS.

No injuries or damages were immediatley reported.

Early Sunday morning, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was reported about one mile from Frazier Park, a small unincorporated community in the Tejon Pass.