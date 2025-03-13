KCAL News teams up with LA Sentinel to host wildfire recovery conference

KCAL Cares is teaming up with the Los Angeles Sentinel to help residents who lost their homes during the Eaton and Palisades wildfires.

The organizations will be hosting the Wildfire Recovery and Rebuild Conference in Pasadena to provide resources for residents.

The Wildfire Recovery and Rebuild Conference will include experts on topics including insurance claims, debris removal, construction and rebuilding. KCAL News

The conference will include experts on topics including insurance claims, property taxes, debris removal and construction. Experts will also provide tips on how people can avoid scams. The event will be free to everyone.

Where: Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KCAL News is committed to helping the impacted communities of Los Angeles rebuild and recover.

Use this link to register for the event.