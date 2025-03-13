Watch CBS News
Local News

KCAL News teams up with LA Sentinel to host wildfire recovery conference

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

KCAL Cares is teaming up with the Los Angeles Sentinel to help residents who lost their homes during the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. 

The organizations will be hosting the Wildfire Recovery and Rebuild Conference in Pasadena to provide resources for residents.

fs-la-sent-kcal-cares-wildfire-recovery-and-rebuild-conference-1.png
The Wildfire Recovery and Rebuild Conference will include experts on topics including insurance claims, debris removal, construction and rebuilding.  KCAL News

 The conference will include experts on topics including insurance claims, property taxes, debris removal and construction. Experts will also provide tips on how people can avoid scams. The event will be free to everyone. 

Where: Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KCAL News is committed to helping the impacted communities of Los Angeles rebuild and recover. 

Use this link to register for the event. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.