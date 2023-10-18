KCAL Investigates: Car thefts are up in Los Angeles while arrests are down

Tonight at 11: Car thefts up in Los Angeles while arrests are down

Tonight at 11pm on CBS Los Angeles (channel 2), Ross Palombo has found that last year, LA had the most car thefts of any major city, but when it comes to catching those responsible, only a small fraction have been being brought to justice.

