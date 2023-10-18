Watch CBS News
KCAL Investigates: Car thefts are up in Los Angeles while arrests are down

By Ross Palombo

/ KCAL News

Tonight at 11: Car thefts up in Los Angeles while arrests are down 00:30

Tonight at 11pm on CBS Los Angeles (channel 2), Ross Palombo has found that last year, LA had the most car thefts of any major city, but when it comes to catching those responsible, only a small fraction have been being brought to justice.

Click the thumbnails below to access interactive maps showing stolen car locations and where they were recovered.

2022 Stolen car locations  

map1.jpg

2022 Recovered car locations  

map2.jpg
Ross Palombo
ross-palombo-2022-6x8.jpg

Ross Palombo is a reporter and anchor with CBS2/KCAL9.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 6:48 PM

