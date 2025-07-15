KCAL Cares spotlights resources offered by Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles

KCAL Cares partners with Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro LA for supply drive

KCAL Cares is spotlighting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles for providing a safe and nurturing space where children can discover their superpowers.

The Challengers Clubhouse of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles offers a tennis academy where court time and lessons are a part of the curriculum. It helps expose them to a sport that, without the clubhouse, they might not ever have the chance of trying.

"These kids get to play tennis at least once or twice a week from the age of 5 all the way to age 18," said Alejandra Liera, site director at the Challengers Clubhouse.

Yahuzar aims at being on the court all day, perfecting his game and becoming a better competitor.

While Yahuzar discovered his superpower on the court, other kids are developing gifts and talents elsewhere at the Challengers Clubhouse.

Liera said beyond the tennis courts, there's a massive gym, classrooms, game rooms and impressive memorabilia left by high-profile supporters.

"It takes a community to keep this going," Liera said.

KCAL News

The Boys and Girls Clubs operate year-round, providing a safe place for kids to come when they're not in school. They not only offer opportunities like the Challengers Clubhouse but also nourishing meals to prevent hunger and that can facilitate focus.

Charlie has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club since kindergarten.

"They help us grow and learn and improve my reading, my math and my writing," Charlie said.

Fourth grader Haley wants to be a broadcaster when she grows up. She interviewed KCAL News Sports Anchor Darren Haynes about his work.

Hayley has not only learned resilience here, but she's made friends and discovered her superpower.

Even though summer has just begun, the Boys and Girls Clubs are already preparing to outfit these kids for back to school and they're asking the public to pitch in.

"We are in need of materials like pencils, scissors and sports equipment," Liera said.

Liera has built an Amazon wish list that includes supplies that the cubs are in need of.

You can help bring school supplies to kids who might not otherwise have them. Scan the QR code for a direct link to the Boys and Girls Club Amazon wish list. KCAL Cares is proud to support the clubs and the kids and outfit them for success.

By scanning the QR code, you can access the wishlists of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles. If you are unable to donate or purchase something, the Clubs are also looking for volunteers to help out. Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles

Whether or not they become a future Grand Slam winner, these kids will have a lot of fun learning and even teaching. Perhaps the most important lesson here: in every endeavor, sportsmanship is key.