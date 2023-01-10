Katie Porter announces candidacy for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat

FILE - U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. Andrew Harnik / AP

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, announced on Tuesday she will run in 2024 for the U.S. Senate seat occupied by Dianne Feinstein.

"California needs a warrior in the Senate -- to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy," Porter wrote on Twitter. "Today, I'm proud to announce my candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2024."

Porter will be running for the seat held by the 89-year-old Feinstein, whose term expires in 2024.

Feinstein has not declared if she will run for reelection. Feinstein was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992.

FILE - JU.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) testifies during a hearing before the Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security Subcommittee of Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee July 24, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Porter, 49, was elected to Congress as a representative for the 45th District in 2018. It became the 47th District following redistricting in 2020, and includes parts of Long Beach and Irvine, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Seal Beach.

Porter graduated from Yale University and Harvard Law School and has taught law at University of California-Irvine, the University of Nevada-Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law and the University of Iowa.

Republican businessman Scott Baugh, who fell short of unseating Porter

in 2022, announced Tuesday he will again seek the 47th Congressional

District seat.

Baugh is a former Orange County Republican Party chairman and state Assembly Republican Leader.