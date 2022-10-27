Kanye West's Donda Academy abruptly shuts down amid repeated antisemitic comments

Amid ongoing antisemitic remarks from the rapper, the private school Kanye West founded in Simi Valley -- Donda Academy -- abruptly closed its doors Thursday for the remainder of the school year.

The move comes after West made repeated attacks on the Jewish community in recent weeks.

Kim Kardashian, West's ex-wife, whom he has been accused of insulting in the wake of their divorce, condemned antisemitism on Monday, in a reference to the rapper/fashion designer's comments.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," she tweeted.

Variety reported that a completed documentary about West will be shelved in light of his comments.

Ye has made bigoted remarks about Jewish people, resulting in his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended. On Saturday, antisemitic demonstrators gathered on a 405 Freeway overpass in Westchester, hanging banners praising West and giving Nazi salutes.

Adidas is one of the many brands and partners that have broken ties with West after he made a series of antisemitic comments online.

A day after Adidas cut ties with the rapper, West was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters in Manhattan Beach on Wednesday after he showed up unannounced with a film crew.

Skechers released a statement about the encounter with West which said, "Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation."

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the company said. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."