Kaiser Permanente in Woodland Hills locked down after pursuit ends nearby

Woodland Hills Kaiser Permanente locked down as police search for pursuit suspects

The Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center was locked down Thursday night after a pursuit ended in a nearby parking structure.

The California Highway Patrol started the pursuit after the suspects allegedly robbed a person near the Jewelry District in downtown Los Angeles. Officers said the victim followed the suspects' car and provided good descriptions, allowing a Burbank Police Department helicopter to spot it quickly.

Officers said the suspects started to drive erratically after noticing people following them.

The suspects, victim and officers eventually ended up in the parking lot of the Kaiser Permanente center. Police did not immediately locate any of the alleged robbers.

The hospital said the lockdown did not affect operations within the facility.

"The safety and security of our members, patients, employees and physicians is our top priority," a hospital spokesperson said. "Patients, visitors, and staff are safe, and patient care and operations within the facility remain unaffected."