Kaapo Kakko scored the go-ahead goal for Seattle (11-9-1) with 2:25 left in the game, and the Kraken beat the Anaheim Ducks (11-13-1) Monday night, 3-2.

Kakko's goal was his fourth of the season, with Brandon Montour and Mackie Samoskevich each providing assists on the play.

The teams combined for five goals in the third period after going scoreless through the first two frames.

Kraken center Ben Myers scored the first goal of the night, putting Seattle ahead 1-0 at 2:51 of the third period, but the Ducks tied it with a goal from top scorer Cutter Gauthier at 4:06 mark.

The goal was Gauthier's 18th goal in November and 22nd of the season, second in the NHL behind only Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton, with 23. Vince Dunn also scored for Seattle at 10:06 of the third, only for the Ducks to tie it again when Sam Colangelo found the net at 12:35.

Montour, Samoskevich, Matthew Wood, Bobby McMann, and Jordan Eberle all had assists for Seattle, while Roger McQueen, Frank Vatrano, Stian Solberg, and Jackson LaCombe each had an assist for Anaheim.

Lukas Dostal made 18 saves for Anaheim, and Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord stopped 23 of 25 shots.

The Ducks were playing without center Leo Carlsson and winger Beckett Sennecke, their No. 2 and No. 4 leading scorers, respectively, with upper-body injuries. Carlsson was injured in Saturday's game at Utah after colliding with a linesman.

Anaheim is now on a four-game losing streak.

Up next

Anaheim: Hosts San Jose Wednesday night.

Seattle: Hosts Chicago on Wednesday.