Justin Bieber cancels upcoming shows after Ramsay Hunt syndrome leaves him with facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has canceled his upcoming shows due to a virus that left half of his face paralyzed.

The singer shared a video on social media Friday saying a virus that attacks the nerve in his ear has caused total paralysis of half of his face.

"As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

The singer showed his symptoms saying, "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

He continued, "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me to slow down."

"I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and just get back to 100 percent," he said.

Bieber has been touring on his Justice World Tour since February.