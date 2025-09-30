Watch CBS News
Local News

Justice Department files lawsuit against Los Angeles County Sheriff in support of gun owners seeking permits

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) in support of gun owners seeking to get concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits, claiming "unreasonable delays" in permitting decisions.

The lawsuit alleges the sheriff's department infringed on the Second Amendment rights of citizens who were seeking to obtain CCW permits.

CBS Los Angeles has reached out to the LASD for a comment and is waiting for a response.

"Citizens living in high-crime areas cannot afford to wait to protect themselves with firearms while Los Angeles County dithers," said Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. "The right to bear arms is among the founding principles of our nation. It can and must be upheld."

According to the DOJ, the Civil Rights Division launched a "first-of-its-kind Second Amendment investigation" in March 2025 after receiving numerous complaints of delays in CCW permitting decisions by the LASD.

The Division claims that after two months out of more than 8,000 applications, only two were approved. According to the lawsuit, the LASD had "interviews scheduled as late as November 2026—more than two years after some applications were first submitted."  

"Numerous complaints received by the Division revealed inexplicable delays well beyond California statutory requirements and in violation of the U.S. Supreme Court's interpretation of the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens," Essayli's office said. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue