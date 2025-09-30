Justice Department files lawsuit against Los Angeles County Sheriff in support of gun owners seeking permits

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) in support of gun owners seeking to get concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits, claiming "unreasonable delays" in permitting decisions.

The lawsuit alleges the sheriff's department infringed on the Second Amendment rights of citizens who were seeking to obtain CCW permits.

CBS Los Angeles has reached out to the LASD for a comment and is waiting for a response.

"Citizens living in high-crime areas cannot afford to wait to protect themselves with firearms while Los Angeles County dithers," said Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. "The right to bear arms is among the founding principles of our nation. It can and must be upheld."

According to the DOJ, the Civil Rights Division launched a "first-of-its-kind Second Amendment investigation" in March 2025 after receiving numerous complaints of delays in CCW permitting decisions by the LASD.

The Division claims that after two months out of more than 8,000 applications, only two were approved. According to the lawsuit, the LASD had "interviews scheduled as late as November 2026—more than two years after some applications were first submitted."

"Numerous complaints received by the Division revealed inexplicable delays well beyond California statutory requirements and in violation of the U.S. Supreme Court's interpretation of the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens," Essayli's office said.