16-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Jurupa Valley

Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Jurupa Valley on Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the 5900 block of Scheelite Street at around 9:15 p.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon that happened in the area, said a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, they found one victim, a 17-year-old boy, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, the release said.

On Saturday, deputies arrested the suspect, who hasn't yet been identified, in Jurupa Valley. He was booked at Riverside Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder.

Due to the age of both the victim and the suspect, deputies did not disclose their identities.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO investigators at (951) 955-2600.