Los Angeles man killed in Riverside County hit-and-run crash, deputies say

Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened in Jurupa Valley early Saturday morning.

The collision was reported just after midnight near Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Road, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived and found the victim, whom they identified as 22-year-old Los Angeles man Sean Heiderich, in the roadway suffering from significant injuries. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics.

A search of the immediate area was unsuccessful as deputies attempted to locate the suspect. They said that the vehicle involved was an unknown-colored sedan with major damage to the front.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash and say that it's currently unclear if alcohol or drugs were factors. As they continue to look into the incident, they said that no further details will be relayed to the public.

Van Buren Boulevard between Jurupa Road and Limonite Avenue was closed for several hours as investigators surveyed the scene.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO investigators at (951) 955-2600.