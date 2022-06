A vegetation fire has broken out in the Jurupa Valley, near Limonite Avenue X El Palomino Drive, and at last update was at one acre.

Fire crews responded to the brusher at around 5:48 p.m., behind commercial structure that is threatened by the flames.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

VEGETATION FIRE - 5:48PM Limonite Ave X El Palomino Dr, Jurupa Valley. Firefighters on scene of a one acre vegetation fire behind a commercial structure. @RiversideFD @CoronaFD en route to assist with mutual aid. @RSO assisting with Road closures. #PalominoIC pic.twitter.com/huG2YLulcX — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 18, 2022