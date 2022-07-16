Julia Roberts to receive Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced Friday that actress Julia Roberts, whose career spans three decades, will be honored with the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award.

Roberts joins honorees Miky Lee, Steve McQueen, and Tilda Swinton who will all be recognized at the second annual Academy Museum Gala being held on October 15, 2022.

Steve McQueen will receive The Vantage Award, Tilda Swinton will be honored with The Visionary Award, and Miky Lee will receive The Pillar Award.

"Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles," said Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum.

"We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts. We are deeply grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve, and Tilda, to Rolex, and to our co-chairs and host committee for making our second annual Gala an evening to remember."

The awards, presented annually at the Academy Museum Gala, reflect the museum's mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema and to expand knowledge and conversation about cinema as a global artform and cultural force.

The annual awards raise funds to support the museum's access, education, and programming initiatives. In 2021, the gala raised more than $11MM.

