Joseph Paintsil's short-handed goal lifts Galaxy to 1-0 victory over Earthquakes

Joseph Paintsil scored a short-handed goal in the 79th minute to rally the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Paintsil used assists from rookie defender Harbor Miller and Marco Reus to find the net for the fifth time this season. Miller's helper was his second, while Reus collected his seventh.

The Galaxy (6-8-7) were forced to play a man down from the 45th minute on after midfielder Lucas Sanabria was tagged with a pair of yellow cards in the final nine minutes of the first half.

JT Marcinkowski saved five shots for Los Angeles for his third clean sheet in 16 starts this season.

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano started in his first home match for the Galaxy after coming off the bench last time out in his debut.

Angus Gunn totaled six saves for San Jose (10-7-3) in his fifth MLS start. The 30-year-old surrendered 12 goals in his first four outings.

Los Angeles snapped a 0-3-3 winless skid and won for the first time since beating the Sounders 2-0 in Seattle on May 16.

San Jose has dropped three in a row and is 0-4-1 since July 1.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in San Jose earlier this season.

Up next

San Jose: Hosts Minnesota United on Saturday.

Los Angeles: At CF Montreal on Saturday.