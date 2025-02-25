Jokiharju completes third-period comeback as Sabres edge Ducks 3-2

Henri Jokiharju scored 9:31 into the third period to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch also scored and Dylan Cozens had three assists for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 16 saves for the Sabres, who have six of their last seven games.

Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson scored power-play goals while Lukas Dostal made 32 saves for the Ducks, whose five-game point streak was snapped.

The Ducks led 2-0 after two periods, but Peterka scored 1:56 into the third on a one-timer to cut the lead to 2-1, and Tuch followed at 5:34 by putting a puck off of Dostal and in.

Jokiharju, who starred for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored his second goal in as many games to complete the comeback.

Takeaways

Sabres: Buffalo's comeback win was their fourth in games in which they trailed after two periods and helped them draw to within two points of Pittsburgh at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Ducks: Going without Trevor Zegras (three-game suspension) and goalie John Gibson (day-to-day with an upper-body injury), the Ducks were unable to capitalize on two power-play goals in a game for the first time since Nov. 15.

Key moment

Jokiharju's goal from a minimal angle beat Dostal high over his shoulder and past his head to give the Sabres the lead for good at 9:31 of the third period.

Key stat

The multi-goal third period comeback for the Sabres was their first of the season and first against the Ducks.

Up next

The Sabres are at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night and the Ducks return home to take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.