Join KCAL News for 'Back to School Night' Thursday and ask the superintendents anything

KCAL News presents "Back To School Night" – a town hall special on CBS News Los Angeles

KCAL News is hosting a special town-hall style event this Thursday night at 6:30 PM on CBS News Los Angeles! This streaming special, hosted by Pat Harvey, will bring together district superintendents from Los Angeles, Inglewood, Pasadena, and Santa Clarita to discuss the most pressing issues facing students, teachers, and parents across LA County.

In this interactive town hall, topics will range from school safety and the integration of technology in classrooms to the impact of COVID-19 on test scores and efforts to support homeless students. With the new school year underway, these conversations are more relevant than ever.

Superintendents will share insights and strategies, offering a comprehensive look at the challenges and opportunities within our schools. Recent hot-button issues like cell phone bans in classrooms and the latest on state testing requirements will also be part of the discussion, providing parents and educators with up-to-date information on the policies that could affect their children's education.

Which district superintendents will be there?

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho: LAUSD

Superintendent Elizabeth Blanco: Pasadena Unified School District

Superintendent Michael Vierra: William S. Hart Union High School District

County Administrator James Morris: Inglewood Unified School District

Can I participate?

Yes! KCAL News is inviting parents, teachers, students, and community members to participate in the event in two key ways:

Submit a video question in advance. Videos can easily be uploaded directly from your mobile device or computer. Join our live virtual panel and interact directly with the superintendents. Participants must be able to log in Thursday at 6:15 PM and be available until 7:30 PM. Please include your name, city and question In your email.

Don't miss this opportunity to engage with local education leaders and have your voice heard on issues that matter most to you and your family.

How can I watch?

Tune in to "Back To School Night" this Thursday at 6:30 PM, streaming on CBS News Los Angeles. Watch right here on kcalnews.com, on Pluto TV, Roku Channels or via the CBS News app on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and more.