John Aprea, "The Godfather Part II" and "Full House" actor, dies at 83

John Aprea, who played young Tessio in "The Godfather Part II" and John Stamos' father in "Full House", died on Aug. 5 at age 83, his manager Will Levine confirmed to CBS News. He died of natural causes in Los Angeles surrounded by his loved ones.

Aprea was born in 1941 to Italian immigrants in Englewood, New Jersey. He moved to New York City in the early 1960s to pursue acting before relocating to Los Angeles.

John Aprea attends the 17th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival premiere of "Stevie D" at Island Cinema on April 26, 2016, in Newport Beach, California. Michael Boardman/WireImage via Getty

He got his first break in the 1967 Steve McQueen classic "Bullitt" before landing the role of young Salvatore "Sal" Tessio in "The Godfather Part II." He had originally auditioned for the role of Michael Corleone in "The Godfather", but Al Pacino got the part.

Aprea reportedly phoned actor Abe Vigoda, who played the older version of his character in "The Godfather" and asked for his insight. Vigoda reportedly told him to "just have a good time, kid."

John Aprea as a young Salvatore 'Sal' Tessio in "The Godfather: Part II" Paramount Pictures via Getty

Aprea had said that the role was a highlight of his career, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Throughout his career, Aprea appeared in multiple TV shows and movies, including "The Montefuscos," "The Idolmaker" and "Matt Houston." His resume also included roles in "Mannix," "The Rookies," "NYPD Blue, "The Stepford Wives", "American Anthem" and "The Game."

Aprea recurred as the exterminator dad of Stamos' Jesse Katsopolis on ABC's "Full House" from 1988-1991 and reprised the role for the 2017 Netflix reboot "Fuller House."

He is survived by his third wife Betsy Garci, his daughter Nicole from a previous marriage to actress Cherie Latimer and stepchildren Marika Parker and Valentino Garci.