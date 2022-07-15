Jenifer Lewis receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress Jenifer Lewis received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday for a television career in which she has appeared in more than 400 episodes.

Debbie Allen and composer Marc Shaiman joined Lewis at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6284 Hollywood Blvd.

The star, which was placed next to one of Lewis' favorite actresses, Katharine Hepburn, is the 2,726th since the completion of the Walk of Fame.

The ceremony was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website, www.walkoffame.com.

Lewis scheduled the ceremony for July 15, because in the 1999 Lifetime mockumentary "Jackie's Back!" the date was Jackie Washington Day in Kinloch, Missouri, both the hometown of the character and Lewis' birthplace.

In 2021 and 2022, Lewis received outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Image Award nominations for her portrayal of grandmother Ruby Johnson on "black-ish."

Lewis also received Image Award nominations for her roles in "What's Love Got to Do with It," "The Preacher's Wife," and"Five."

Lewis is also known for her roles in "I Love That for You," and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Friends," along with her guest roles in "Touched by an Angel" and "Boston Legal."

Lewis' other film credits include "Cast Away," "Think Like a Man" and "Dead Presidents." She has provided voices for "Cars," its sequels "Cars 2" and "Cars 3" and "The Princess and the Frog."

She also appeared in the 1979-80 musical based on "A Christmas Carol," "Comin' Uptown" and the 1982 revue, "Rock 'N Roll! The First 5,000 Years."