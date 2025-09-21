Jayden Maiava connects with Makai Lemon to propel No. 25 USC past Michigan State 45-31

Jayden Maiava threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores, and Makai Lemon made a 40-yard TD catch and ran for another score in No. 25 Southern California's 45-31 victory over Michigan State on Saturday night.

Maiava passed for 236 yards, Waymond Jordan rushed for 157 yards and Lemon had 127 yards receiving in a fourth straight comfortable victory for USC (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten), which is off to its best start since coach Lincoln Riley's first season in 2022.

Tanook Hines and Walker Lyons also caught TD passes as the Trojans surged away near halftime and capably handled a late rally by the Spartans (3-1, 0-1) to win the new conference rivals' first meeting since 1990.

Long Beach native Aidan Chiles threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score for the Spartans, who fell short of only their second 4-0 start in the past decade.

Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews left the field on a cart 42 seconds before halftime after getting hurt while making a tackle on Jordan. Matthews gave a thumbs-up to his teammates before being driven away.

The Spartans also played the second half without starting linebacker Jordan Hall, who was ejected for targeting.

Chrishon McCray slipped behind the Trojans' secondary for an untouched 42-yard TD catch on Michigan State's first drive, but Maiava rushed for a 15-yard TD moments later.

Maiava then hit Lemon for a 40-yard TD on the first snap after Hall's ejection, and Hines caught a 7-yard TD pass 37 seconds before halftime on the first snap following the lengthy game delay for Matthews' injury.

Lyons' TD catch put USC ahead 31-10 on its first possession after halftime — but after Chiles rushed for a score to end a drive extended by four USC penalties, Grady Kelly recovered a fumble on the Trojans' next snap and Michigan State drove for Jack Velling's short TD catch.

Lemon scored on a jet sweep with 8:20 left to cap a 13-play drive, and USC's defense stopped Michigan State on downs with 6:30 left before Maiava's second TD run.

Omari Kelly caught a 75-yard TD pass for Michigan State with 2:39 to play.

USC played without starting receiver Ja'Kobi Lane due to an undisclosed injury. Left tackle Elijah Paige then missed the second half with an injury.

Takeaways

Michigan St.: Matthews' sobering injury cast a pall over the night, but the Spartans showed character in responding with a strong second half. The rebuilding project by coach Jonathan Smith, a native of nearby Glendora, California, has showed progress throughout this 3-1 start.

USC: The Trojans' offense remained impressive in its toughest test yet, racking up 517 yards — topping 460 for the fourth consecutive game after hitting that mark just once in last season's final nine games. Riley's program hasn't had this much momentum since his second season, but a tough trip to Illinois is looming.

Up next

Michigan State has a bye before visiting Nebraska on Oct. 4.

USC visits the Illini on Sept. 27.