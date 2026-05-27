Jasper Fire near Calabasas in Los Angeles County burns 5 acres

Crews are battling a brush fire, dubbed the Jasper Fire, in the Calabasas area on Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 9:30 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road and Mulholland Highway and has burned 5 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were seen climbing the hillsides to battle the Jasper Fire. CBS LA



Firefighters quickly responded and began working to extinguish flames. Aerial footage of the fire showed clouds of thick black smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.