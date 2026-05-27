Watch CBS News
Local News

Jasper Fire near Calabasas in Los Angeles County burns 5 acres

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Crews are battling a brush fire, dubbed the Jasper Fire, in the Calabasas area on Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 9:30 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road and Mulholland Highway and has burned 5 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

jasper-fire.png
Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were seen climbing the hillsides to battle the Jasper Fire.  CBS LA


Firefighters quickly responded and began working to extinguish flames. Aerial footage of the fire showed clouds of thick black smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue