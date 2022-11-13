Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2

The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season.

They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the 30-year-old journeyman defenseman skates onto the Honda Center ice these days.

Tinordi scored his second goal on a double deflection with 2:42 to play, improbably doubling his career NHL goal total in the Blackhawks' 3-2 victory Saturday night.

After scoring Chicago's first goal in the first period, Tinordi collected a turnover in the waning minutes and took a shot that glanced off Ducks forward Adam Henrique and then hit the skate of Anaheim's Dmitry Kulikov to beat Anthony Stolarz.

"I think Max (Domi) made a great pass on the first one, and (I got a) lucky bounce on the second one," Tinordi said. "We really picked our game up heading into the third period, and that was what we needed."

Tinordi has scored three of his four career goals in Anaheim, even though the Ducks aren't one of the seven NHL teams that have employed him over the past 10 years. He got his second career goal at Honda Center with the Rangers last January on a shot that deflected off a Ducks stick for the tiebreaker in New York's 4-1 win.

"Last year I had a lucky bounce like that in this building, too," Tinordi said. "So maybe it's the building that's giving me some good vibes out there."

Troy Terry and Henrique scored first-period goals for the Ducks, who lost their third straight despite dominating long stretches and outshooting the Blackhawks 41-22.

"I thought we played probably our best game of the year," said Stolarz, who stopped 19 shots. "Super unfortunate that we weren't able to at least come out of here with a point. I take some (responsibility) on that. You have to make a save."

Filip Roos also scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks, who haven't lost to Anaheim in eight meetings since Feb. 2, 2019. Patrick Kane ended a three-game scoring drought with two assists, while Arvid Söderblom made 39 saves in his second career victory and just Chicago's second win in eight games.

Anaheim still hasn't won in regulation at home this season.

"When we go back and watch this game as a group, we're going to see a ton of positives," Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. "Our forecheck was excellent. We were fast in getting out of our zone tonight. We had multiple opportunities to score goals, and tonight we were the victim of a little bit of bad luck."

The Ducks were sharper from the start, and Terry scored 19 seconds after the opening faceoff on a pass from Trevor Zegras. Henrique then ripped a shot past Söderblom on a 2-on-1 with Terry to score in his first game since the birth of Blake Delphine Henrique, his first child with wife Lauren, early Thursday morning.

"It's been a pretty crazy couple of days, so it's certainly nice," said Henrique after his 100th goal for the Ducks and his fifth in five games. "You're thinking about trying to get one, so that was pretty special for me, for the family, for everybody."

Anaheim had an 18-1 shots advantage and was dominating play late in the first period before Tinordi was left unmarked to score his first goal for the Blackhawks, who claimed him off waivers from the Rangers last month. The son of former North Stars captain Mark Tinordi made his NHL debut in March 2013, but didn't score a goal until January 2020.

Roos tied it early in the second, converting a fat rebound off Stolarz's pads. Exactly one month after his NHL debut, the 23-year-old Swedish defenseman got his first goal in his eighth game with Chicago.

Terry went to the Ducks' dressing room with six minutes left in the second after taking a nasty fall onto his back when Chicago's Boris Katchouk clotheslined him from behind, earning a double minor. Anaheim couldn't score on the ensuing advantage, and Terry returned for the third period.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Hurricanes on Monday.

Ducks: Host Red Wings on Tuesday.