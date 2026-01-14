What you need inside your earthquake kit

When thinking about putting together an earthquake preparedness kit, it's nothing something you should put off because we don't know when a disaster might strike, especially living in Southern California.

Mimi Teller, Development Communications Manager with the American Red Cross, said one of the biggest mistakes people make is not having a kit.

Here are some recommended items to include in your earthquake kit:

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

First aid kit

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

A can opener if packing canned goods

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Emergency blanket

Map(s) of the area

Teller added that when packing your kit, you should also consider special groups, including young children, the elderly, and pets.

Additional items to consider including in your earthquake kit:

Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.)

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Games and activities for children

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Two-way radios

Extra set of car keys and house keys

The American Red Cross sells various survival kits online.