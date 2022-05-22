Isaiah Lee, Dave Chappelle's on-stage attacker explains reason for attack, claiming he was triggered by comedian's jabs at homeless, transgender communities

Isaiah Lee, the man who charged comedian Dave Chappelle while he was on stage performing at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4, has revealed his reasoning for the attack in a jailhouse interview with The New York Post on Sunday, claiming that his jokes about the transgender and homeless communities triggered him.

Lee, 23-years-old, rushed the stage at around 10:40 p.m. and tackled the comedian before he was swarmed by the venue's security staff at the "Netflix Is A Joke" event. He was taken away from the scene via stretcher after he sustained several injuries in the scuffle. Chappelle was uninjured, though Lee was armed with a replica handgun which contained a knife blade.

He told The Post that he was not holding the weapon as he ran onstage.

In the aftermath of the incident, to which Lee has since pleaded not guilty, and despite avoiding felony charges, Lee faces misdemeanor charges of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

In the interview from Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Downtown Los Angeles, Lee claimed that, "I identify as bisexual -- and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering."

"I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect," he continued. "I'm also a single dad and my son is five. It's a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it's not a joke."

Chappelle's jokes about the transgender community have been a source of conflict in the past, as in late 2021, dozens of Netflix employees staged a walkout to protest comments the comedian made in his special titled "The Closer."

Lee has been held since the incident occurred, with a local judge recently denying his request for a reduced bail, which is currently set at $30,000.

On Friday, Lee was also charged with attempted murder, after investigators learned that Lee has allegedly stabbed a former transitional housing facility roommate in Dec. 2021.

Despite his believe that the case with Chappelle was "pretty much done," Lee now predicts "it went from me probably only doing six months and having to do community service and living in a transitional home -- to possibly 15 or more years in jail. My son will be big by the time I get out."

Additionally, Chappelle was granted a restraining order against Lee, in which he has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards from the comedian, The Hollywood Bowl and any other venue he may be performing in.