Judge refuses to reduce bail of man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle as he performed at the Hollywood bowl a week ago was denied a bail reduction Tuesday.

(credit: CBS)

Isaiah Lee, 23, was in court Tuesday to request a release on his own recognizance. But Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Armenui Amy Ashvanian denied the request, noting Lee had been able to get past security guards to "get on the stage" at the Hollywood Bowl.

Lee was charged on May 5 on a misdemeanor count each of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer. He was ordered to remain in jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.

He was arrested following the May 3 attack on Chappelle during his 10:45 p.m. performance at the Bowl, which was part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Video shows Lee tackling Chappelle, prompting security staff and the comedian's crew to rush on stage. Following his arrest, police say they found a replica handgun fitted with a retractable blade in Lee's possession.

During his arrest, Lee suffered a broken arm, which was in a sling during his court appearance on Tuesday.