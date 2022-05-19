Isaiah Lee, man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle, charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing roommate in December

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Lee, who allegedly stabbed his roommate while at a transitional housing facility, pleaded not guilty to the felony charge.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," District Attorney George Gascón said in a written statement announcing the latest charge against Lee.

"The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney's Office."

He is due back in court on June 2.

Lee is facing a series of misdemeanor counts stemming from the attack on Chappelle. He was charged on May 5 on a misdemeanor count each of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

His public defender argued that Lee should be released because the charges against him are misdemeanors.

He was ordered to remain in jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.

He was arrested following the May 3 attack on Chappelle during his 10:45 p.m. performance at the Bowl.

Video showed Lee tackling Chappelle, prompting security staff and the comedian's crew to rush on stage. Following his arrest, police say they found a replica handgun fitted with a retractable blade in Lee's possession.