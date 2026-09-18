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LACoFD crews respond to violent Irwindale multi-vehicle crash involving big rig

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Los Angeles County firefighters are responding to a violent multi-vehicle crash in Irwindale involving a big rig.

Crews arrived around 11:49 a.m. to the accident site at East Arrow Highway and Avenida Barbosa. Initial LAFD reports indicated that four vehicles were involved, with one on fire.

Aerial footage shows a smashed black SUV in the road, a white mangled van, and remnants of a red vehicle pinned to a wall by a big rig.  

Two people were reportedly trapped, and one person was extricated. No further victim information is available at this time. 

Crews remain actively working at the site. 

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Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Irwindale.  CBS LA

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