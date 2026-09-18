LACoFD crews respond to violent Irwindale multi-vehicle crash involving big rig

Los Angeles County firefighters are responding to a violent multi-vehicle crash in Irwindale involving a big rig.

Crews arrived around 11:49 a.m. to the accident site at East Arrow Highway and Avenida Barbosa. Initial LAFD reports indicated that four vehicles were involved, with one on fire.

Aerial footage shows a smashed black SUV in the road, a white mangled van, and remnants of a red vehicle pinned to a wall by a big rig.

Two people were reportedly trapped, and one person was extricated. No further victim information is available at this time.

Crews remain actively working at the site.