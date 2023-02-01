Irwindale hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed on Live Oak

Live Oak Avenue was closed in both directions between Arrow Highway and the 605 Freeway in Irwindale early Wednesday due to a fatal crash.

A hit-and-run driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian.

Live Oak was expected to remain closed during the investigation until at least 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Irwindale Police. Police later said the roadway would reopen about 7:30 a.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Dept. paramedics responded at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Live Oak and Speedway Drive.