Irvine teacher arrested for allegedly hiding recording devices in school bathroom

An Irvine-based teacher was arrested for allegedly hiding recording devices inside of a local high school bathroom on Monday.

According to a statement from Irvine Police Department, 37-year-old Siu Kong Sit, was arrested after another Beckman High School employee located hidden recording devices inside of one of the campus's all gender restrooms located near the pool.

The employee, a contracted maintenance worker, turned the items over to school administration, who contacted IPD.

"Officers determined the devices had recorded several victims while in the restroom," the statement said.

Sit was arrested on campus Monday and booked at Orange County Jail for possession of (or manufacturing) child pornography, burglary and two misdemeanor charges.

Investigators are working to identify victims based on the evidence located on the recording devices.

As they continue their investigation, detectives are asking anyone who believes they are also a victim to contact them at (949) 724-7168.