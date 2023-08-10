Irvine police warn of crimes of opportunity

The Irvine Police Department released surveillance footage of a crime of opportunity, where a man steals a bag from the front seat of an unlocked vehicle.

The theft happened July 13 around 3:30 p.m. at a Chevron gas station at Culver and Michelson Drive. As a women getting gas leaves her car momentarily unattended, a man is seen casually walking up to the car, opening the passenger side door, grabbing a bag out and swiflty walking away. The bag had a Fuji camera inside.

Surveillance footage captured this man stealing a bag from an unattended vehicle at an Irvine gas station Irvine Police Department

The man quickly drives off after he successfully targets the unlocked, unattended vehicle. Surveillance video shows a man in a black Nissan Sentra lingering about at the station, approaching vehicles and walking between cars long after he pumped gas.

"As a friendly reminder, don't leave your windows down, your car unlocked or any valuables inside, even if you are gone for a short time," wrote the Irvine Police Department.