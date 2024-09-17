Irvine police arrest 22-year-old for allegedly stabbing his roommate to death

22-year-old accused of stabbing his Irvine roommate to death

Irvine police arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his roommate to death Tuesday morning.

Investigators learned about the killing at about 6:20 a.m. after Zackery Dean Hinkle called 911 and told dispatchers he had stabbed his roommate, according to the Irvine Police Department.

When officers arrived, Hinkle told them that he had stabbed his 53-year-old roommate, Terry Rahmattulla, during a scuffle. Police found Rahmattulla lying by the front door. They tried to treat his wounds, but he ultimately died.

Investigators said the two had been arguing for the past few days before the physical altercation, which ended when Hinkle allegedly stabbed Rhamattulla in the upper body.

Other roommates were inside the home, but no one else had sustained injuries.

Police took Hinkle to the Orange County Jail after he was arrested for murder.

The department asked anyone with information on the case to contact Detective David Misko at (949) 724-7168 or email dmisko@cityofirvine.org.