Fans warned of Irvine high heat during Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival

Festivalgoers are warned of extreme heat in Irvine on Saturday, as the sold-out Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival takes place at Great Park.

The one-day, nonprofit festival, founded by musician Olivia Rodrigo, features an all-female lineup including performances by Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Katseye, Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan and more. "A benefit festival supporting women & girls," the festival's website says.

The City of Irvine said temperatures will remain above average through the weekend and is advising festivalgoers to stay hydrated and take breaks in shaded areas of the park during the festival.

"Cooling buses will be available at medical tents if needed," the city wrote in an advisory.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Press Presentation on August 28, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur

Festival organizers said free hydration stations will be placed around the venue.

"Please arrive well-hydrated, bring water to enjoy while waiting to enter the festival, and refill your bottle once inside at our free hydration stations throughout the park," Daisy Chain Fields wrote on its website.

Lightweight clothing and hats are advised, with personal misting fans (empty on entry and no larger than 1.5 liters) and sunscreen (in non-aerosol containers of 3.4 ounces or less) encouraged, the festival website said.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning until 8 p.m. Saturday for the cities of Irvine, Anaheim, Orange, Garden Grove, Fullerton, Santa Ana and Mission Viejo, where temperatures will reach highs of 95.

Cooling fans and misters will be available throughout the festival event space, along with cooling buses.