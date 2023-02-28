Watch CBS News
Irvine high school teacher is accused of hiding cameras in student school bathroom

A teacher at Beckman High School in Irvine was arrested Tuesday for allegedly hiding recording devices in a school campus bathroom 

Siu Kong Sit was arrested for possession of or manufacturing child pornography and burglary. 

According to police, a contracted maintenance worker found the devices inside a restroom near a pool at the school and turned the items over to the school administration.

Officers determined the devices had recorded several victims while they were in the restroom. During the course of their investigation, detectives determined Sit had installed the recording devices.

Police are attempting to locate additional victims based on additional evidence located on the devices.

